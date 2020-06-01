AND

he annual calculation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Mexico has been carried out since 1943 and, for decades, it has been standardized in the world to enable its international comparison. Its objective is to quantify the value of the production of goods and services, and their variations (no more, no less) in order to know the behavior of the national economy as a whole, of its major activities, sectors and branches, and thus determine where there is growth, stagnation or decrease in order to guide the policies that come.

GDP is therefore a basic statistic to know how an economy is doing and to make decisions. Its measurement has no ideology. It is a quantitative measurement and only that. It is certainly not an indicator of development, income and wealth distribution, social advance or retreat, or well-being.

Seen in this way, the presidential call for a review of the existing (deficient and rambling) indicators of social development, including an eventual total indicator of well-being, makes full sense, since effectively neoliberalism is not at all interested in social development. It would be of great importance, therefore, that the entire state apparatus and, of course, INEGI focus on systematizing and presenting high-quality and timely statistical data on their areas of responsibility.

To measure well-being, Mexico requires accurate, complete, and timely statistics on income distribution, wealth concentration, formal employment, and the characteristics of occupation, access to health, education, and social security (housing, pensions), to basic services (drinking water, electricity, drainage, telephony, internet, …); to the levels of wages and personal and business income and their tax contribution; also on the (in) physical, economic and mental security of society; and the environmental quality, of the air, water and food, of the hydrological basins, of the processing of garbage and toxic waste, …; There is much but scattered, partial and little useful statistical information to measure social welfare.

For now, in the first quarter GDP decreased -1.37% compared to the same period in 2019, lower than expected but still without fully reflecting the economic impact of the pandemic that we will know with the figures for the second quarter (Graph 1).

This atypical year will be of negative figures in the GDP of Mexico and the world, and the fall of the first quarter occurs for the first time in the last five years (Graph 2).

By activities, agricultural GDP grew 1.41%, the second worst performance in five years (G-3a); the

