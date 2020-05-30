Due to quarantine, many people dream of outdoor adventures: Ponce de León

▲ The mountain guide estimates that it will be difficult for many to return to adventure sports, because it involves traveling, but as soon as the restrictions are lifted, several will go in search of nature. Photo taken from their Facebook

April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020

Héctor Ponce de León, renowned mountain guide on expeditions to the Andes, the Himalayas, points of Africa and massive challenges in Mexico, estimated that it will be difficult for people to return to adventure sports, but at the same time they will appreciate much more the nature when the coronavirus pandemic begins to be overcome.

“The first thing is to understand, as the health experts have pointed out, that we are not going to return to the normality that we knew. This virus is going to be with us for some time yet, so I think that will nuance the way in which the expeditions are going to be carried out; We are going to take into account other considerations when traveling and continuing to take care of ourselves, perhaps from being subjected –in itself already heavy– to inspections at airports, at customs, ”said Ponce de León in an interview, who this year is pending an expedition in Morocco and postponed for 2021 the From Zero challenge, a competition from Veracruz to Pico de Orizaba, by bike, race and climbing.

There will be a certain fear, that I find it very valid and very logical, to travel, to get on planes and many things. There will be repercussions, people for economic, work and even emotional issues right now will not want to travel or go on an expedition in the next year, at least, he estimated.

But on the other hand, in the mountains and in the places where we are going to hike there will be no major changes in the way these activities are carried out. What I do believe is that when we reactivate it will be a good thing in the sense that, not being able to go out into the mountains, being practically all the time indoors, it is a stop on the road, it is forced, but it makes us rethink many things, no doubt.

The climber, who has crowned more than 300 ascents in high mountains, has not weighed the confinement; He has used it to read and write, in addition to working out in a gym he set up at home, including smart rollers in which he participates in distance cycling challenges.

And although he is an athlete accustomed to crossing borders, one of the characteristics of his discipline is to spend a long time waiting inside a tent, in a small space, waiting for the moment to attack the mountain peaks during the expeditions.

If I have lived in the waiting periods, it is that the imagination is released. Maybe if you were practicing your activity in a certain way, you suddenly think that you would like to try something new. That is happening with many people and now they are imagining, dreaming of adventures, of new outdoor activities and that is going to be a very good thing; As soon as the restrictions are lifted, I think we will see a significant number of people going out and appreciating nature and just for being outdoors, he noted.

