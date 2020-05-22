▲ With the festival postponed by the pandemic, Cannes maintains a passion for cinema.Photo Afp

.

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. 8

Cannes. At this time, Cannes would be receiving the main figures of the world of cinema. Instead, due to the postponement of their annual film festival, the locals are enjoying a drive-in movie in an oceanfront parking lot.

As night fell, the audience settled into their convertible and family sports cars, with popcorn on the dash and kids peeking out the window to see E.T. the alien, Steven Spielberg’s classic from 1980.

With cinemas, theaters and restaurants still closed, as France cautiously eases the coronavirus quarantine, people rejoice in watching a movie outside on a warm afternoon on the Mediterranean coast.

You have to make the most of the moment. This makes up for a bit, said one woman, who had driven to Palm Beach with her adult son, who was sitting next to her wearing a face mask.

The 51 vehicles allowed to view the film were parked with one space between them and staff with face shields scanned the barcodes on the tickets.

The Cannes Film Festival was originally to be held from May 12 to 23. Beyond the projections full of movie stars, film producers and distributors travel to the French Riviera to negotiate deals.

In 1939 the festival was discontinued following the opening film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, due to the German invasion of Poland. It was also suspended in May 1968 by a student revolt and worker protests across France.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard noted that drive-in cinema is to pay homage to the cinema and show that we miss the movies.

.