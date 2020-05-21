▲ The use of the band’s digital platforms is a new discrepancy between Gilmour and Waters (in the concert image at the CDMX Zócalo) .Photo Media and Media

Last April, Roger Waters said that a hypothetical reunion of Pink Floyd (band he was in from 1965 to 1985) “would not be pretty”, but fucking horrible.

He explained to Rolling Stone magazine that he attempted a rapprochement with the other two still-living members, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, to release a vinyl remake of his 1977 album Animals.

“I wrote a plan because we had reached a kind of – I really don’t want to talk about this – but it didn’t pay off,” he said.

“Can we release a remastered vinyl re-enactment of Animals without it becoming World War III? Wouldn’t that be nice? I suggested doing it democratically. I said: ‘why don’t we just vote? We are only three. ’ But it was a failed attempt and it didn’t work. God knows why. Not that there is a god, do you know what I mean? “He said.

Yesterday, in a video, he accused Gilmour of not allowing him to use the gang’s portal and social media to promote his work. David has banned me from accessing the website, Waters said on Instagram.

David (Gilmour) thinks he belongs to him (…) I think he thinks that, because I left the band in 1985, he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, that I am irrelevant and should keep my mouth shut.

According to Rolling Stone, Waters met in 2019 with Gilmour and Mason, as he recalled in the video published this Tuesday. A year ago, I called a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd in London, where I proposed all kinds of measures to overcome this terrible impasse and the difficult situation we find ourselves in, but I am sorry to say that it did not bear fruit.

The vocalist and composer argued that he considers it fair and correct that all the members of the band can have the same access to share their projects with the 30 million people who subscribe to the web.

