uba has several drugs unique in the world for their effectiveness in the survival of critically ill patients with Covid-19. While at the international level only around 20 percent of those infected in these categories are saved, in Cuba approximately 80 percent survive. Regarding the mortality rate over the total number of infected, the island exhibits 4.2 percent, less than 11.5 in Spain, 5.9 in the United States and 5.5 in Ireland. With 82 deaths to date, when several days have passed without deaths or one daily at most, the mortality per 100,000 inhabitants is 0.72, among the lowest. As of May 27, only five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have managed to recover more than 50 percent of their detected infections: Cuba, with 78.4; Uruguay, 75.5; Mexico, 66.7; Panama, 65.6, and Costa Rica, 64.3.

The drugs with which the island combats Covid-19 existed before the emergence of the disease to treat viral or other pathologies such as arthritis and psoriasis; They were not expressly designed for that purpose, but they possess fundamental qualities to strengthen the immune system, which is called non-specific or innate immunity, a shield against entry into the respiratory system of the new coronavirus. They also have other virtues that have allowed them to avoid the death of the majority of Cuban patients in serious or critical condition. In the case of recombinant human interferon (INF) alpha 2b, outlined in this space previously, there are nine countries that use it, including China and Spain. However, US hospitals cannot access it, or any other Cuban remedy, due to the blockade against Cuba. Desperate doctors from hospitals in New York have called me asking how they can get interferon alpha 2B, says Helen Yaffe, a Latin American scholar at the University of Glasgow and author of the book We are Cuba. It will not be possible, he adds.

But in addition to INF alpha 2b, Cuba has CIGB 258, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, and itolizumab, developed by the Immunoassay Center. Of both, the application was submitted to the State Center for the Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed), for use in confirmed patients with severe and critical Covid-19, which was approved. These drugs have been very effective in treating the famous cytosine storm, with ostensibly favorable reaction from a majority of patients in the course of 72 hours. These medicines, along with others, have been part of the cocktail with which the infected of Covid-19 have been treated. PrevengHo Vir homeopathic drops have also been applied preventively to the entire population, and to confirmed or suspected patients with risk factors, biomodulin T, both to strengthen the immune system.

But this would not in itself explain the enormous success achieved by the island in confronting the disease. These drugs exist because decades ago Fidel Castro promoted with great energy and foresight the creation of a true system of research centers, to which he dedicated countless days of work and to which he encouraged with ambitious goals. I am not just referring to biomedicine, with everything and its main role in combating the new coronavirus, since scientists from mathematics, computer science and social sciences have also taken part in it.

Cuba foresaw a careful and detailed combat plan against Covid-19 since January, with the active participation of the scientific community, both from research centers and from the Ministry of Public Health and other dependencies, and follows a very aggressive policy to corner the pathogen. Thousands of family doctors and students of medicine and stomatology visit tens of thousands of homes daily in epidemiological surveillance. It has not been waited for the infected, they have gone to look for them, in addition to establishing rigorous isolation measures for the sick or home surveillance of minor cases. Sufficient beds and equipment were arranged for suspicious, uncomplicated, and critically ill patients. The measures of confinement and social distance, the quarantines in areas, municipalities and provinces have allowed breaking the chain of infections and that hospitals have not been pressured by the demand for patients.

Despite the suffocating and criminal blockade of the United States, now exacerbated to delirium, Cuba has a robust public health system that is totally free. Primary care in the blocks, polyclinics, general and specialty hospitals, with the support of a conscious, organized and disciplined population.

The country that Washington stripped of thousands of doctors is today the one with the most physicians per inhabitant in the world. In addition to being able to send health personnel to 23 countries to combat the pandemic.

