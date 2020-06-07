▲ The 22 players in the match where Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0, thus protested the murder of African-American George Floyd.

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. a10

Berlin The Bundesliga had another day of duels without an audience and with actions against racism after the death of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer, and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement; while Bayern Munich, meanwhile, progressed smoothly to an eighth consecutive title by beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

The 22 footballers who participated in the match, where Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0, put one knee on the pitch in the half court before the start of the game.

Both the coaching staff and other members of the teams did the same on the side of the court, in allusion to the protest against police brutality and racial inequality, led by Colin Kaepernick four years ago, when he was quarterback of the 49ers San Francisco in the NFL.

A symbolic act that drew criticism from many NFL leaders and President Donald Trump himself, which ultimately cost him the veto in the League.

The Dortmund players had trained in jerseys bearing slogans such as All united or Without justice there is no peace. Meanwhile, the Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen players wore black armbands as a way to condemn racism.

Now all the footballers left without fear of being penalized, after even FIFA appealed to common sense of solidarity with acts that condemn injustice, and that the German federation reflected on any possibility of punishment.

Alfredo Morales, a US midfielder from Fortuna de Düsseldorf, knelt before entering the match that his team drew 2-2 against Hoffenheim. Cameroonian midfielder Pierre Kunde did the same after scoring for Mainz, who won 2-0 in the classic, on a visit against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Emre Can’s goal in the 57th minute was enough for Dortmund to win 1-0 and stay seven points behind Bayern, with four games to play. Bayern, who has won his last nine engagements, is the virtual champion.

Robert Lewandowski scored the fourth goal for Munich, reaching 30 touchdowns in the Bundesliga season. It was supplied by Thomas Müller, who in turn accumulated his twentieth attendance.

The Bayern players had warmed up with jerseys that had anti-racist messages in Leverkusen, where the local team had to cope without their young star Kai Havertz, afflicted with muscle problems.

The Paderborn, which is last in the table, equaled 1-1 against Leipzig who kept 10 men.