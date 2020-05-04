Collecting old toys, a madness that became a treasure: Roberto Shimizu

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 4, 2020, p. 9

In the Doctores neighborhood of Mexico City there is a collection that transports those who look at it to a time not too distant.

Born out of the passion that Roberto Shimizu has had throughout his life to collect, not only toys, but practically anything that helped him better preserve the Mexico of the 20th century, the collection grew to become a museum, 12 years ago.

This is how the Old Mexico Toy Museum (Mujam) emerged in the building that it shares with the La Primavera stationery store, opened last century by its parents, on Doctor Olvera street number 15, where there are several of the toys that brightened the lives of the children of yesterday: clay marbles, spinning tops, ball bearings, pedal cars, trains, race tracks, made by Mexican toy makers from 1900 to 1970, objects that show creativity, ingenuity, work and effort that allowed minors to use their imaginations.

My grandfather gave my father a collection of postage stamps. In 1955 he received it, at 10 years old, and little by little he began to put away the things he found on the streets, the Mujam art director and the founder’s son, also called Roberto Shimizu, told in an interview.

Last Friday, the Mujam celebrated its anniversary behind closed doors. What Shimizu most regrets about this situation is that now people cannot experience the emotions for which the founder decided to share his collection.

In the memories that the art director has of his childhood, there are many tianguis he went to with his dad in search of new objects. Going to La Lagunilla, Plaza del Ángel, flea markets and second hand stores were the weekends that his family used to have.

A few years ago, Roberto recalled, his father became seriously ill. Feeling this vulnerable made the museum founder think of everything he had collected over the years. The collection that he started to keep his childhood memories needed a shape.

The history of the Mujam is also closely linked to that of the family that founded it. Her grandfather, a Japanese who stayed in Mexico after falling in love with the country, always taught his family to be grateful for the place that showed him values ​​such as human warmth.

El Mujam, highlighted Roberto Shimizu, is a gift from an immigrant family, a tribute to Mexico, to the things that this country has. Despite its relative youth, the site has grown enough to be considered by visitors and experts as one of the most important archaeological collections in Mexican society in the last century.

▲ In the museum you can see clay marbles, spinning tops, ball bearings, pedal cars, trains, race tracks, from 1900 to 1970. In this quarantine it offers storytelling functions. The image of the center was taken from its website, the other two belong to the Archive of La Jornada.

Through the eyes of other people, the Shimizu family has realized that what seemed like madness from their father, became a treasure. Among the more than 6 million pieces that now make up the Mujam collection, are found from the Saint’s original masks to the notes that Francisco González Bocanegra made when writing the lyrics of the national anthem.

For the collector, who prefers to be called a keeper, the collection of toys is a journey in the history of Mexican popular art.

In the space there are industrial trains from Deses, the Mexican Barbie of Lili Ledy, known as Miss Barbara and her partner, Ricardo; Chicho planes, toys made of blown glass, sololoy and porcelain dolls, collections of fighters, such as El Santo, puppets including Titino.

Heritage of the country

The Old Toy Museum, being independent, has had to face various vicissitudes to continue operating. In addition to the stoppage of activities that he is facing, he has suffered the theft of pieces, one of the reasons why they seek that the collection be considered a heritage of Mexico.

The building that houses the Mujam is a neighborhood from the 1930s that was gradually adapted. Roberto Shimizu also considers that the venue has helped the perception of the Doctores neighborhood to change. In addition to the exhibitions, they have promoted urban art both inside the property and in the surrounding streets.

The museum is the hobby that became the trade of the Shimizu family. According to its founder, it is made up of pieces that were designed to give joy. The Mujam art director is convinced that it is difficult not to find in the collection something with which a person has had a history.

The guided tours, workshops, graffiti campaigns and other activities that the museum had planned for this anniversary were suspended. However, on its social networks, the museum will share storytelling functions and other dynamics through digital media. In addition, it is possible to take a virtual tour of the Antique Toy Museum at https://bit.ly/3dbQ7dn.

