Film editing is a trick the public has become accustomed to: Sam Mendes

▲ The British filmmaker, on the red carpet of 1917, in London, last December.Photo Afp

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. 8

Film director Sam Mendes had only told producer Pippa Harris that he wanted to write something. Both are founders of a production company. One day, finally, he assured him that he had something that could work, a framework and an idea set in the First World War.

The British filmmaker had never written before, so he asked Krysty Wilson-Cairns to help him translate his idea, and the writer did not take long to accept.

I think when we started he wasn’t sure, he didn’t realize what it was going to be like to write a story that encompasses a single shot and there were many technical aspects, that is, how to introduce the characters or describe the scenes, even that was very different Wilson-Cairns explained in a virtual master class organized by the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Arts (Bafta).

During the conversation, The making of 1917, the filmmakers shared anecdotes and reflections on the making of the recent film directed by Mendes with audiences around the world; from how they investigated the time in which 1917 unfolds to the way the director works on his set, through the creation of the characters, the music or the sequence shot in which the story is narrated.

One shot

Having mounted 1917 in one shot involved various changes. “It is fair to say that a normal movie is very fragmented. The filming process is inorganic and fragmented. There are a lot of people out there eating bacon rolls, while you’re doing a close-up. But in this movie, the entire team was involved in every second of the recording, ”said the director.

“The six or seven minutes that the shot lasted, each department was involved: set design and the distance between things, the camera, makeup, costumes, the stunts; everybody. In that sense it felt like a totally different way of making a movie, which seems difficult to repeat, “Mendes explained. It was stressful, but very rewarding and exciting.

Another thing that worried the British was the rhythm of the tape. It was the only big question on my mind during filming, he said. Being a sequence shot, on paths from one scene to another, it seemed to him that nothing happened, so he had to rely on a slow tension, without sound, without noise, of stillness.

With no possible cuts in the film, the director also had to rely on music. “It was very much in my mind because since we couldn’t cut, the only way to control the rhythm was through the score and some of the sequences he was talking about. I knew I was going to have to rely heavily on music, in all kinds of areas where we had nothing more to add. We couldn’t juggle the rhythm, cut and jump into close-ups, ”replied the filmmaker.

Mendes even joked about questions about the 1917 edition. “‘It’s a trick, right?’ I have been asked, and I keep saying the same thing: no. Editing is a trick; It’s just one they’ve gotten used to over 100 years of filmmaking – there were seven cameras in the room. We were cheating on them by making them think there was none with editing. ”

The British director was also asked about his role as leader of a working group to which he has to convey a vision.

If there are areas you don’t understand or want a particular feeling, don’t always give the solution, say how you want to feel, and let other people worry about how to create that physically and practically. I think that in life, like in movies, you have to be careful of people who think they have all the answers; I didn’t have them, but I knew what I wanted, he said.

Screenwriter Wilson-Cairns was asked by viewers for advice on starting to write the first page.

Give yourself permission to litter. People are distressed because they believe that it has to be perfect always. You can write something terrible and improve, and this just occurred to me, so give yourself permission to be bad, he replied.

Sam Mendes hopes that his film will serve as a kind of reminder of what other generations have gone through. We are going through our particular changes right now, but even those changes we are facing are nothing compared to what these guys had to do and a whole generation that died. It gives you strength and hope, if it is possible to overcome that, it is possible to overcome anything.

.