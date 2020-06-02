L

The economic and health crises hardly generate a distribution of wealth in favor of the poor. Currently, close to a million formal workers have lost their jobs in Mexico, and it is estimated that at least another million people in the informal economy have also lost their incomes.

International organizations, such as the IMF, the UN and the World Bank, project an increase in the number of poor people worldwide due to the pandemic and the economic recession. In the case of Mexico, it is estimated that more than 10 million additional people to the current poor will be in serious economic difficulties.

In this context, the governments of the less developed countries will not have enough money to reverse the problem through subsidies, and international organizations foresee that recovery in poor nations will take up to a decade if they do not favor the growth of production and employment.

It is true that the Mexican government is making a great effort to grant resources to the neediest population and it is possible that it will additionally support two million poor people in the coming months.

However, to reverse the economic depression, it is necessary to generate more wealth as soon as possible, because in order for goods and services to be redistributed among the population, they must first be created, since what cannot exist cannot be delivered.

Wealth is undoubtedly generated by workers, both from public and private companies, but it is not yet clear how to boost productive activity. Of course, it is not about giving money to entrepreneurs, as the President is clear, but it is necessary to open spaces for civil society, micro, small and large entrepreneurs so that they generate more wealth and more taxes, because of the Recession itself, tax revenues will fall and the government will not have sufficient resources for social support programs.

At the moment it is difficult to restart a virtuous circle in production, but it is necessary to open the doors so that investment begins to generate more jobs and more goods and services. The redistribution of the few resources that exist will not be sufficient for the advance of Mexico.

