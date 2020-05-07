Blacks are associated with evil; have been ridiculed on television: Medhin Tewolde

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 7, 2020, p. 8

Black has been credited with evil, says Negra’s director and screenwriter Medhin Tewolde.

This documentary tells the stories of several women who identify themselves as Afro-descendants in Mexico, a country that has denied and discriminated against that community; the testimonies are sharp.

The film is part of the Ambulante festival, which is now broadcast online; It was available last Tuesday, when a conversation also took place between the director, netizens, and researcher Gabriela Pulido. The producer and broadcaster Tatiana García Altagracia moderated.

What makes us black? Asked the moderator to Tewolde. The answer is less and less clear, explained the documentary filmmaker. To share her experience, she wanted to make a film about what other Afro-descendant women have lived in this country; that’s why she appears on the tape herself.

The color of her skin has also meant for her to justify her stay in the place where she was born, grew up, lives and feels alien. The above is not questioned by other ethnic groups, Tewolde considers.

She came out because I was debating the legitimacy of telling other people’s stories, to talk about a topic that interested her. “I was seven years old when for the first time someone on the street called me ‘black.’ I turned to see who they were talking to, until I understood it was me. That day I learned that I was black, and the laughter around me made me see that maybe it was not a good thing, ”reveals Tewolde at the beginning of the film.

On her tour of communities in Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero, where she was filmed, the director found many people with Afro traits that were not recognized as such. Why is it difficult for someone to become an Afro-descendant? He wondered.

It concludes: due to the lack of knowledge of the Afro-descendant population about their history and, therefore, their participation in the construction of the Mexican identity, as well as the negative characteristics that have been associated with blacks.

The little history that is known about them seems to begin with the period of slavery, but it begins much earlier, the filmmaker said.

In addition, many do not want to associate with that concept, he added.

When Medhin grew up, she had no black references to be proud of: those she saw in advertising, television or cinema were ridiculed or hypersexualized.

