▲ Elements of the US National Guard are on duty in the Fairfax district, Los Angeles area where riots broke out Saturday, in response to the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in Minnesota.Photo Afp

AND

he collective scream of fury that erupted in the streets of dozens of cities in the United States in the last week comes from the deepest and oldest in the history of this country, and is a contemporary expression, with hues of blues, of the accumulation of violent injustices that are an integral part of the american way of life.

The scenes of street violence and looting shown by the media these days often hide the real crime: systemic official racist violence against minorities (African-Americans are victims of police bullets twice as much as whites) and immigrants in the country more imprisoned the planet, the legal economic looting where only in 10 weeks of pandemic – while more than 40 million lost their jobs – a few billionaires shared profits of more than 400 billion dollars, and in the richest country in the world, one of Four children could be hungry this year, among other crimes.

All this has been exposed with the results of the criminal political handling of the pandemic (more than 80 thousand of the 100,000 dead could have been saved) and the economic crisis that disproportionately affects African-Americans, Latinos and the poor. Socioeconomic conditions and the result of four decades of neoliberalism are killing many thousands more African-Americans and Latinos than the police, and suffocating the lives of millions of workers of all races.

The Rev. Martin Luther King concluded that you could not talk about racism without talking about economic injustice and the end of imperial policies (such as the Vietnam War at that time), something that continues more than 50 years later.

In the 1960s with revolts in the ghettos of various cities, King commented that he had been asked to call against the violent acts of the protesters and replied that he knew that I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed in the ghettos without before having clearly spoken about the greatest provider of violence in the world today: my own government.

I think we are witnessing the United States as a failed social experiment, said African-American intellectual Cornel West, a professor of philosophy at Princeton and Harvard, a couple of days ago. I thank God that people are on the streets. Imagine that this type of lynching occurred (in reference to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked this wave of protests) and that people were left indifferent.

He opined that the system cannot reform itself, and that the United States is now between a neo-fascist thug in the White House and a neoliberal wing of the Democratic Party. Faced with this, the poor and the black, brown, red, yellow, and all-color workers are the excluded and feel totally without power, without help, without hope, so you see rebellion. ”

West stressed that a nonviolent revolution is required to achieve full democracy in every way. If we don’t do that, we are going to see more violent explosions.

I am hellishly furious. I woke up this morning to watch the world burn, because I’m tired of watching black men die. He casually put his knee on a human’s neck for nine minutes and died like a zebra in the jaws of a lion, said rapper and music producer Killer Mike in Atlanta. “That is why young people are setting this on fire… they don’t know what else to do. And it is our responsibility to make this better right now. We don’t want to see an accused officer, we want to see four officers prosecuted and convicted. We don’t want to see Target stores burning, we want to see the system that establishes systemic racism reduced to ashes ”(https://youtu.be/sG0yrng0eY4).

Blues is, among other things, the chant of defiance in the face of catastrophic situations. It is heard, in all its transformations, on the streets of this country this week.

.