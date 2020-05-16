▲ A mural of Marilyn Monroe and two people on motorcycles testify to a lonely Cannes, with no festival.Photo Ap

Under normal circumstances – that is, without the threat of Covid 19 – I would now be writing my daily chronicle of the 73rd Cannes Film Festival. Despite artistic director Thierry Frémaux’s efforts to keep the festival alive (there was talk of a late edition in late June or early July), it finally had to be canceled. At first I took the news as an opportunity to rest in May and save a ticket, but when the time comes I feel like something important has been stolen.

There is no other. Attending Cannes is a privilege that allows us to catch up on film. It’s not just about watching thirty release movies, which are supposed to rank as the best in the world. The festival is much more than that. It is to be for 12 days in a kind of alternate world where you talk primarily about cinema. It is also reuniting with friendships that have been harvested through sharing the same hobbies.

As my loyal readers know, I like to complain, and in Cannes I complain about the crowds, about the firecrackers disguised as good movies, about the organizational failures and even about the sometimes rainy weather (which is not the fault of the festival, of course) . But now, under the sentence of watching Netflix every day, I find myself in nostalgia, longing for the inconvenience of Cannes.

In 28 years of attending almost uninterruptedly, one has become a routine that was altered just last year with the inoperative change of press functions. It is a ritual that consisted of getting up every day at seven o’clock in the morning (which I do not do even crazy in my daily life), seeing the first film of the competition in the large Lumière room. Then, see another title from the official section –either from the Una Cierta Mirada section or from the specials out of competition– or jump into the Directors ‘Fortnight or Critics’ Week, if anything is preceded by good rumors. Then, eat in a hurry in one of the French equivalents of the run food inn (at 15 euros on average) and find time to write my article for this newspaper.

In the afternoon the process was repeated: see another title of Una Cierta Mirada and at seven or seven thirty, the film that competed the next day. At the end, pick up the next day’s official schedule in the box, confront what I call the opinion hall, where colleagues compare their points of view (Don’t tell me you liked it!). Finally, the relaxed meal of the day: dinner. I have the best memories of having dinner with friends – the Brazilians José Carlos Avellar and León Cakoff, the Argentine Juan Carlos Frugone, the Spanish Diego Galán – who, unfortunately, are no longer among us, and with my most constant and beloved company, the Ecuadorian Daniela Creamer. This ritual was carried out with minimal variations. There was a party around there (like the obligatory one of the Mexican delegation) that forced the unveiling. And so on for 12 days until you are exhausted.

The coronavirus has robbed me of all that. The cancellation of Cannes for the third time in its history (the previous ones were due to the Second World War and the movement of ’68), brings up the importance of film festivals and the many reasons why they must survive, beyond pandemics. Appreciating movies in theaters, arguing with colleagues, criticizing, checking the behavior of the industry, watching the Star System go from ladito, practicing gossip … everything is essential to keep the cinema alive.

That of watching movies daily on a television screen, locked up at home, is not life.

