‘La Ingobernable’ returns to the center of Madrid to defend social rights

‘La Ingobernable’ returns to the center of Madrid, after the police evicted him in the middle of the night during the state of alarm. It was the home of activism in the capital. There collectives met to prepare for the 8-M, the climate strikes or the assemblies of the Platform for People Affected by Mortgage. It had a “free shop” of clothes for those who needed it, free workshops of all kinds, a nursery and it was open to all who passed by then on Gobernador Street because it was a project for all citizens.

This Sunday, those who made that place in the center of Madrid possible have made it a reality again. A few meters from the Puerta del Sol, where the candidates for the elections and the mayor Jose Luis Martínez Almeida – whose crusade against the Ingobernable took as a campaign flag in 2019 – listened to the anthem of Spain in the institutional act for the Dos de Mayo , a crowd of activists took the building of the old Cantabrian Hostel on Cruz 3 and 5 street and turned it into an Office of Social Rights (ODS).

Two days before the autonomous elections, the ungovernables have opened this SDG there with the slogan “Social rights to change everything” to face in a self-managed way the difficulties of citizens in the post-pandemic crisis. “We cannot wait any longer: COVID hits us with other pandemics such as hunger queues, fascism, mistrust, precariousness, racism, homelessness …”, they say in the statement.

