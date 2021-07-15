‘La Indurain’ celebrates 30 years of the Navarrese cyclist’s first Tour

07/15/2021 at 12:05 PM CEST

The solidarity cyclotourist march Induráin 2021, organized by the club K1T, will be held next Saturday July 17 and will start, as every year, from Villava, the birthplace of Miguel Indurain.

The test will have two different routes; the shortest, of 100 kilometers and a total altimetry of 1,452 meters. And the long route, which will be 180 kilometers of travel and an altimetry of 3,133 meters.

For this year’s edition they have registered 1,000 cyclists to a test that will have measures adapted to the situation of the coronavirus. All participants will be given a antigen test and all the health protocols established by the corresponding authorities will be followed throughout the day. Likewise, the start of the test will be staggered with 100 cyclists for each batch.

On the other hand, this year’s Induráin will have a special component, since it is 25 years since Miguel Induráin won the gold medal in the time trial of the Olympic Games in Atlanta 96. And also, 30 years have passed since the Navarrese cyclist won his first Tour de France.

There are no classifications in the cycling event and, therefore, runners who cross the finish line first are not rewarded.

In any case, and especially in the long run of this year’s edition, the climb to the Artesiaga port. Those who achieve the best times, both in the male and female category, will obtain a trophy designed and inspired by those trophies that Miguel Induráin received in the Tour de France, made with clay and made by hand.

Nor will this edition be lacking luxury guests who will put on the jersey and get on the bike to accompany Miguel Induráin during the race. This year, among others, the former professional footballers David Villa and Víctor Sánchez del Amo, the ex-cyclist Melchor Mauri and the athletes Abel Antón and Martín Fiz, ambassadors of Banco Santander.