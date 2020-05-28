La Haine, in force because politicians are idiots; if they were good nobody would remember her

▲ A frame from the film

Mathieu Kassovitz has developed some resentment for the film that made him famous in 1995, La Haine, a story about three friends who live under the shadow of inequality, which continues to attract audiences both in France and in the rest of the world. That’s not because the movie is good, the director said in 2017. It’s because politicians are fucking idiots. If they were good, no one would remember her.

Kassovitz is hard on himself. Even living in utopia, La Haine would still be an outstanding cinematographic piece. It is a furious work, but he knows how to anchor his anger in humanity and humor. Filmed in black and white, it features ambitious camera movements and visual poetics with a playful twist; he has the style and attitude of true rebellion.

Today, films like this one gain social relevance due to the images of police repression, such as the recent one in Minneapolis, United States, where a policeman killed a black man named George Floyd for suffocation, after putting him on the floor.

Lacerant work of art

Before the pandemic, the British Film Institute had plans to screen La Haine in theaters for its 25th anniversary. When it was released it received rave reviews. The Independent noted: He tosses a Molotov cocktail into the quiet window of modern French cinema, and Time Out called it a vital and lacerating work of art.

At its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Kassovitz, then 28, won the best director award and was celebrated as the next great sensation. In France the film was a box office success; Newspapers published non-stop editorials on police brutality and poverty. However, what the filmmaker regrets is that La Haine seems to have aged very little, remaining at the center of the debate about French culture and identity.

The film begins with documentary material taken from past protests, specifically those that followed the murder of Makome M’Bowole in 1993 and the 22-year-old Malik Oussekine in 1986 at the hands of the police. Kassovitz started writing his script a day after Makome’s death. The death was officially listed as accidental, but since 1981 the police had been responsible for around 300 of these so-called accidental deaths.

Prophetic

In that sense, La Haine was prophetic. The montage shown may have easily stemmed from protests that erupted weeks after the film’s release, prompting further austerity measures, or it could have been taken from 2005, when the deaths of two teenagers, electrocuted at a power station while They were hiding from the police, unleashed widespread violence.

The immigrant population in France doubled in the decades after World War II, reaching 3.4 million in 1975, as cheap labor came from the colonies to fuel rapid economic growth.

▲ The director in an image taken from Twitter.

They hoped they would leave once their usefulness ran out, but they did not. It was their home. These rough blocks of flats, known as les banlieues (the peripheries) were left without investment or infrastructure. Many were consumed by poverty.

La Haine follows three men from les banlieues for 20 hours, singled out through a series of interludes. It is a countdown to catastrophe. After a night of rioting by the beating of a young beur (the name the French give to people from North Africa), named Abdel, Vinz finds himself with a policeman’s weapon. His friends, Saïd and Hubert, are terrified when he reveals his plans to use it against the police, if Abdel dies in the hospital.

Focus on class, not race

The filmmaker has described the protagonists as the good, the bad, and the naive. Kassovitz’s focus is on class, not race, but the differences between the three protagonists are still crucial. Saïd is a French-Moroccan, Vinz is an Eastern European, and Hubert is an Afro-French. Vinz’s provocative nature may indicate a certain level of privilege. He is the only one involved in the confrontations, but his neighbors continue to blame Saïd. It is he, along with Hubert, who ends up in custody, while Vinz escapes. However, for the most part, the three of them are together as a result of the “ghetto malaise”.

Instead of addressing inequalities, France has decided to hide them. The banlieues are buried on the outskirts of cities so that they exist only in police headlines or as items on the political agenda.

It is a nation that defends its culture with religious fervor, hoping that all those who land on its shores will abandon their pasts and values ​​in favor of total assimilation. There is, for example, its long history of legislating against veils and burqas.

La Haine’s most famous sequence places the camera outside the bedroom window and slides over the banlieue itself. The use of black and white, combined with experimental photography work, evokes some of the great shots of French filmography.

France centers itself on the ideals of freedom, equality and fraternity; however, it restricts its citizens to living under its emblem. Despite the fact that the tape became a small sensation when it was released, Kassovitz’s message fell on deaf ears. The same problems persist today, now poisoned by the rise of Islamophobia.

