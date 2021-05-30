La Granja and Salamanca CF B do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

05/29/2021 at 9:18 PM CEST

The farm and the Salamanca B tied at zero in the meeting held this Saturday in the Municipal The. The farm He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Santa Marta. Regarding the visiting team, the Salamanca CF B won in their last two matches of the competition against him Real Burgos CF in his stadium and the Cebrereña away from home, 2-1 and 0-1 respectively. After the result obtained, the farm team was placed in seventh position, while the Salamanca B, for his part, is second at the end of the game.

During the first part of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The technician of The farm, Ricardo de Andrés, gave entry to the field to Bouzizoua, White, Christian Y Ayoub replacing Pocho albert, Gabriel, Movie Y Dani Lazaro, while on the part of the Salamanca B, Javier Guillén replaced Daniel, Kever, Camera, Marcelo Y Glenn for Guareño, Silvas, German, Fer Y Lopez.

The The referee gave a yellow card to Hernandez, Pocho albert Y White by the local team already Guareño, Elijah Gonzalez, Willy Y town by the Salamanca team.

For the moment, The farm is left with 33 points and the Salamanca B with 39 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with La Bañeza, Meanwhile he Salamanca CF B will play against him Diocesan CD.

Data sheetThe farm:Lorenzo, Cuadrillero, Barbudo, Pluma, Pocho Albert (Bouzizoua, min.57), Peli (Cristian, min.57), Hernández, Velasco, Gabriel (Blanco, min.57), Dani Lázaro (Ayoub, min.74) and TheSalamanca CF B:Cascajo, Villa, Aleman (Camera, min.65), Willy, Silvas (Kever, min.65), Fer (Marcelo, min.72), Elías González, Guareño (Daniel, min.46), López (Glenn, min .88), Martínez and MotosStadium:Municipal HospitalGoals:0-0