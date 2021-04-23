La Granja and La Bañeza divide the points and tie 1-1

04/23/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

The match held this Friday in the Municipal The and who faced The farm already La Bañeza it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The farm He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Salamanca CF B. On the visitors’ side, La Bañeza He came from beating 4-1 in his fief at Real Burgos CF in the last game held. After the game, the home team was in fifth position, while La Bañeza he came in third place at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the game came the goal for The farm, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Ayoub in minute 64. But later the visiting team achieved the equalizer through a goal from Samu in 94, during the extra minutes that the referee decided to add, concluding the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of The farm who entered the game were Ayoub, Bouzizoua, White Y Sanchez replacing The, Dani Lazaro, Movie Y Gabriel, while the changes of La Bañeza They were Adrián Rojo Y Yordan, who entered to replace Dani alonso Y Suarez.

The referee showed two yellow cards to The farm (Hernandez Y Christian), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, The farm he gets 24 points and La Bañeza with 29 points.

Data sheetThe farm:Lorenzo, Pocho Albert, Hernández, Velasco, Dani Lázaro (Bouzizoua, min.59), El (Ayoub, min.59), Barbudo, Pluma, Peli (Blanco, min.77), Cristian and Gabriel (Sanchez, min.90) )La Bañeza:Raúl, Zabalo, Pablo G., Fernández, Eriz, Dani Alonso (Adrián Rojo, min.33), Murciego, Suárez (Yordan, min.46), Aitor, Álvaro De Lera and SamuStadium:Municipal HospitalGoals:Ayoub (1-0, min. 64) and Samu (1-1, min. 94)