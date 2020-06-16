The humorist and influencer Yamilet González, better known as “La González”, has developed, during the quarantine period, a creative project using her social networks as a platform.

This is « QuaranTalent », which was conceived to amuse fans and also to combat stress and anxiety caused by social isolation, as well as uncertainty before the Covid-19.

The project started as a virtual karaoke and became a virtual gala for new talents, with the broadcasts of the influencer from La Vega being the curfew of many families in the Dominican Republic, the United States and Europe.

« We are leaving home without leaving home, » said the humorist in one of her lives where she also expressed that it is necessary to help the neediest. « We do not have to spare anything, we can share what we have, » he adds.

This dynamic does not stop with entertainment, as their direct health professionals such as doctors, psychologists, and motivational coaches also visit, among others, to support and guide their followers.

« Dominicans absent in the country have to make ourselves present through solidarity, our people need support and help, » he said, as there has also been space to gather many to pray and strengthen the faith of those who are going through difficult times and allocating funds raised with the virtual gala for social aid by donating protection equipment, food to hospitals in needy foundations and neighborhoods in Santo Domingo and La Vega.