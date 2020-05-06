Negative. Two days after confirming that the COVID-19 test was positive, the Secretary of Tourism in Sinaloa, Óscar Pérez Barros, revealed that a second test was carried out in which it was negative, but he will remain isolated at home, and He intends to perform a third test to rule out that he is still a carrier of the coronavirus and avoid infecting someone. According to the state official, he is in good health, and will continue to follow medical directions to prevent complications. As of Monday night, there were 24 first and second level officials infected with the virus, as well as a unionized Revenue Collection worker who lost his life, and several more waiting for the results of the tests that were carried out. Yesterday, the Secretary of Public Education and Culture, Juan Alfonso Mejía López, joined. It is expected that in the next few hours the results of the tests that were made by Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel and his wife, Rosy Fuentes, who still on Monday were touring the new General Hospital of Culiacán, which was formally delivered to the Secretary of the National Defense, where they will exclusively attend COVID-19 cases.

Tumults. And the population continues to ignore the indications of the healthy distance, as there are many who leave their homes without any essential need. Before Mother’s Day, riots have been seen outside one of the businesses dedicated to selling cake supplies, which since Monday have had long lines to enter, and the healthy distance is not kept abroad, for what runs the risk of more contagions. There is too much unconsciousness of people, who still do not understand the danger it represents that they leave their house, and everything to prepare desserts at home for Mother’s Day, some to sell.

Measurements. And to avoid crowds such as Children’s Day, restaurants, patisseries and all establishments that sell prepared foods must work behind closed doors, and will only provide home delivery, this during the days 9, 10, 11, 14, 15 and May 16. These measures were published by the Ministry of Health, and applied to the 18 municipalities. Prior to this, the Culiacán City Council met with the restaurant businessmen, where they had agreed that they would operate behind closed doors and would only be allowed to deliver food in the vehicle, so that no one would get off or enter any establishment; but the indication is now stricter.

Hit the pocket. Some families have begun to receive the hard blow for having turned on the air conditioning for more than a month when seeing the receipt of the electric power service quite high, so some have gone to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint with what they consider an abuse of the Federal Electricity Commission. There are many families that have up to two months at home due to the health emergency, and many make home offices, which has increased the consumption of electrical energy in the months of March and April, with a higher rate, because the summer started just May 1st. Many families are still missing from receiving the CFE receipt, so more complaints are expected before Profeco, although it is difficult to obtain a discount, but only a payment agreement. So get ready, because the payment will be strong.

School cycle. School activities at home were designed to avoid missing the school year, and although they are not the most suitable due to the stress they generate on students and their parents due to the workload that is carried out from Monday to Friday, it was the most necessary with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to José Carlos Aceves, general secretary of the Single Union of Workers of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, the mechanics of online classes is not the most appropriate way to guarantee that there is no learning deficit, but the indications of the Health authorities, and it complies with the programs and study plans, as they resume activities in the classrooms.