LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Chicharito heats up the Traffic classic with a message to Carlos Vela

The Traffic Classic between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy, to be played this Saturday, May 8, is already beginning to awaken the rivalry and now it was Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, scorer for the Galaxy, who ‘warmed up’ the game with a message to his compatriot Carlos Vela.

Chicharito, at a press conference, spoke of his rival Carlos Vela, whom he said “unknown” on the field.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca ‘warms up’ match vs Chivas with painful video for the Flock

“To Carlos Vela I love him very much but when I’m with my club, it’s like I don’t know him, for 90 minutes you’re my enemy. “Chicharito told the Los Angeles FC footballer.

Carlos Vela is still doubtful due to injury and could not be for the match against the team of Javier Hernández and Jonathan Orozco.

Javier seeks to increase his scoring quota, since at the moment he has 5 goals in 3 games, being the MLS scorer.

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT