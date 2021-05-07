La Galaxy vs LAFC: Carlos Vela could miss the ‘Traffic Classic’

This Saturday one of the most important games of the season is played in the MLS, the so-called ‘Traffic Classic’ between the LA Galaxy by Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and the LAFC by Carlos Vela.

However, the encounter would be affected by the absence of Carlos candle, since the Chivas youth squad has not managed to recover from an injury that has kept him from the last two games.

At a press conference, Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley noted that “It is not ruled out, but not confirmed either.” The American will take an election hours before the meeting.

IT WILL BE A SPECTACULAR GAME! This Saturday the CLASSIC of Los Angeles will be played. Chicharito will face Carlos Vela in the 4th day of the MLS Los Angeles Galaxy ◽vs ▪️Los Angeles FC pic.twitter.com/nuwkNSBWpW – Analysts (@_Analistas) May 5, 2021

In case he appears on the field of play, it will be the first time they have faced each other since they arrived in MLS, remembering that Vela did not attend the ‘MLS is Back’ and was injured much of last season.