LA Galaxy: The message of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández for his goal against Austin FC

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has once again become the leader of the Los Angeles Galaxy to give him another victory this season in Major League Soccer, after beating Austin FC at home.

In an interview in the mixed zone at the end of the game, the Mexican attacker confessed his feelings for managing to add a new entry in his personal account without neglecting the collective issue of obtaining the three points.

“I want to highlight more the victory that we all want to continue enjoying the good run of zero at the door, that our defense has been working on since when we started against Miami, we have faced great rivals and we continue to keep the mark at zero” .

“We had more arrivals, but we were not so strong starting with me but the 2-0 leaves us with a good taste in our mouths at home with our people; in a game that we were superior from start to finish and where we got the three points” , he expressed.

With this score, forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ reaches seven goals with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 2021 season of Major League Soccer and being the player of the week in consecutive days.

