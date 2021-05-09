LA Galaxy take three points after beating Los Angeles FC 2-1

05/09/2021 at 04:02 CEST

The LA Galaxy added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Los Angeles FC this sunday in the StubHub Center. The LA Galaxy arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Seattle Sounders by a score of 3-0. On the part of the Los Angeles team, Los Angeles FC reaped a tie to one against the Houston Dynamo, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat, the Los Angeles team was placed in eighth position after the end of the match, while the LA Galaxy is second.

Good start of the meeting for him LA Galaxy, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Chicharito in the 11th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Los Angeles FC, who put the tables with a bit of Rossi in the 62nd minute. The Los Angeles team took the lead thanks to a goal from Two saints at 79 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-1.

The technician of the LA Galaxy, Greg vanney, gave entry to the field to Harvey, Klještan, Dunbar Y Alvarez replacing Saldana, Grandsir, Zubak Y Lletget, while on the part of the Los Angeles FC, Bob bradley replaced Farfan, Opoku, Moon Hwan Kim, Danny Musovski Y Ginella for Palaces, Cifuentes, Safe, Baird Y Blessing.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, six for the players of the LA Galaxy and one for the players of the Los Angeles FC. On the part of the Angelenos players the card went to Villafaña, Saldana, Chicharito, Two saints, Harvey Y Araujo and by the players of the Los Angeles FC in order to Blackmon.

With this result, the LA Galaxy ascends to nine points and remains in the qualifying position for a qualifying place for the title and the Los Angeles FC continue with five points.

Data sheetLA Galaxy:Bond, Williams, Steres, Villafaña, Araujo, Dos Santos, Saldana (Harvey, min.54), Zubak (Dunbar, min.63), Grandsir (Klještan, min.63), Lletget (Alvarez, min.75) and ChicharitoLos Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura (Moon Hwan Kim, min.70), Murillo, Palacios (Farfan, min.46), Blackmon, Atuesta, Kaye, Blessing (Ginella, min.81), Baird (Danny Musovski, min.70), Rossi and Cifuentes (Opoku, min.46)Stadium:StubHub CenterGoals:Chicharito (1-0, min. 11), Rossi (1-1, min. 62) and Dos Santos (2-1, min. 79)