LA Galaxy take all three points against Vancouver Whitecaps (1-2)

06/24/2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

The Galaxy added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Vancouver Whitecaps this thursday in the BC Place Stadium. The Vancouver Whitecaps wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Real salt lake by a score of 3-1, accumulating a total of four consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the Los Angeles team, the LA Galaxy he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Seattle Sounders. With this good result, the Los Angeles team is third, while the Vancouver Whitecaps It is thirteenth at the end of the game.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him LA Galaxy, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from Chicharito. After this, the first period ended with a result of 0-1.

After the half of the game came the goal for the Vancouver team, which put the tables through a goal of Bikel in the 90th minute. However, the Los Angeles team advanced their team with a goal of Alvarez shortly before the end, specifically in 1990, ending the match with a final result of 1-2.

The Los Angeles coach gave entrance to Alvarez, Two saints, Fisher, Saldana Y Dunbar replacing Cabral, Klještan, Villafaña, Victor Vazquez Y Grandsir, while on the part of the Vancouver Whitecaps replaced Caio Alexandre, Caicedo, Raposo Y Owusu for Brown, Teibert, Brian white Y Baldisimo.

The referee decided to caution two players. By the Vancouver players the yellow card went to Godoy and by the Galaxy admonished Nick depuy.

With this victory, the LA Galaxy It rises to 18 points and is placed in third place in the classification, occupying a place of access to a knockout place for the championship. For his part, Vancouver Whitecaps it remains with the seven points with which it reached this day of the competition.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the LA Galaxy As the Vancouver Whitecaps will play a new game against him San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders respectively.

Data sheetVancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose, Godoy, Gutiérrez, Brown (Caio Alexandre, min.53), Baldisimo (Owusu, min.71), Bikel, Teibert (Caicedo, min.59), Dájome, Cavallini and Brian White (Raposo, min.71 )LA Galaxy:Bond, Nick Depuy, Coulibaly, Villafaña (Fisher, min.71), Araujo, Klještan (Dos Santos, min.60), Víctor Vázquez (Saldana, min.71), Lletget, Cabral (Alvarez, min.60), Chicharito and Grandsir (Dunbar, min.82)Stadium:BC Place StadiumGoals:Chicharito (0-1, min. 47), Bikel (1-1, min. 90) and Alvarez (1-2, min. 90)