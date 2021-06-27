LA Galaxy take all three points against San Jose Earthquakes (1-3)

06/27/2021 at 6:06 AM CEST

The Galaxy added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-3 against him San Jose Earthquakes this sunday in the Avaya Stadium. The San Jose Earthquakes He faced the duel with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 5-0 defeat in the previous game against Orlando City. On the part of the Los Angeles team, LA Galaxy came from beating 1-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps in the last match played. With this good result, the Los Angeles team is third, while the San Jose Earthquakes is tenth at the end of the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Los Angeles team, who opened the scoring by means of a goal of Chicharito in the 11th minute, ending the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

The second period began facing him LA Galaxy, which increased its difference thanks to another goal from Chicharito, thus achieving a doublet moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in the 50th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Los Angeles team to increase the score, increasing distances through an own goal from Jungwirth in minute 70. The San José team cut differences with a goal of Cowell in minute 83, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 1-3.

In the changes chapter, the players of the San Jose Earthquakes who entered the game were Cowell, rivers Y Benjamin Kikanovic replacing Judson, Marie Y Jungwirth, while changes in the Galaxy They were Dunbar, Klještan, Saldana Y Zubak, who entered to replace Grandsir, Lletget, Two saints Y Chicharito.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the players of the San Jose Earthquakes the yellow card went to Judson, Remedy Y Lopez and by the Galaxy admonished Bond.

With 21 points, the team of Greg vanney ranked third in the table, instead of accessing a playoff spot for the title, while the team led by Matías Almeyda he was in tenth position with 10 points at the end of the game.

The next day the San José team will play against Minnesota United, Meanwhile he LA Galaxy will seek the triumph in front of Sporting kansas city.

Data sheetSan Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Jungwirth (Benjamin Kikanovic, min.85), Alanís, Judson (Cowell, min.55), Yueill, Remedi, López, Marie (Rios, min.85), Espinoza, Salinas and WondolowskiLA Galaxy:Bond, Nick Depuy, Coulibaly, Villafaña, Araujo, Lletget (Klještan, min.64), Dos Santos (Saldana, min.68), Alvarez, Cabral, Grandsir (Dunbar, min.64) and Chicharito (Zubak, min.72 )Stadium:Avaya StadiumGoals:Chicharito (0-1, min. 11), Chicharito (0-2, min. 50), Jungwirth (0-3, min. 70) and Cowell (1-3, min. 83)