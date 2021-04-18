LA Galaxy leaves Inter Miami without scoring points (2-3)

04/18/2021 at 11:22 PM CEST

The LA Galaxy added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-3 against him Miami this sunday in the Inter Miami. With this result, the set of Miami is eleventh, while the LA Galaxy he is third after the end of the match.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for the team of Miami, which premiered the luminous thanks to the success of Robinson. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for the Los Angeles team, who put the tables with a goal of Chicharito in minute 62. However, the Inter Miami he went ahead in the light putting the 2-1 thanks to a goal of maximum penalty of Higuain at 67 minutes. But later the LA Galaxy reacted in the contest putting the 2-2 with another goal of Chicharito, thus completing a double at 73 minutes. Again he dialed the LA Galaxy, who turned the tables on the scoreboard by getting 2-3 through a goal from Klještan in the 81st minute, ending the match with a score of 2-3 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Miami, Phil Neville, gave entry to the field to Higuain, Ulloa Y Penn replacing Morgan, Matuidi Y Pizarro, while on the part of the LA Galaxy, Greg vanney replaced Harvey, Zubak, Klještan Y Dunbar for Saldana, Grandsir, Two saints Y Vazquez.

In the match the referee cautioned with two yellow cards only to the Inter Miami. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Gonzalez Pirez Y Gregore.

With this result, the Miami remains with zero points and the LA Galaxy achieves three points after winning the match.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Philadelphia Union, Meanwhile he LA Galaxy will play against him New York RB.

Data sheetInter Miami:McCarthy, González Pirez, Figal, Jones, Leerdam, Matuidi (Ulloa, min.82), Gregore, Pizarro (Penn, min.83), Robinson, Morgan (Higuaín, min.72) and HiguaínLA Galaxy:Bond, Nick Depuy, Steres, Villafaña, Fisher, Saldana (Harvey, min.58), Dos Santos (Klještan, min.70), Vázquez (Dunbar, min.78), Grandsir (Zubak, min.58), Lletget and ChicharitoStadium:Inter Miami CF StadiumGoals:Robinson (1-0, min. 45), Chicharito (1-1, min. 62), Higuaín (2-1, min. 67), Chicharito (2-2, min. 73) and Klještan (2-3, min. 81)