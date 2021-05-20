LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández tired of talking about the Mexican National Team

Some days ago, Gerardo Martino clarified the situation of Javier Hernandez with the Mexican team; However, he pointed out that he will not give more details about a possible summons of the attacker of the LA Galaxy, who has seven touchdowns in five MLS games.

Now it was the turn of the forward, who indicated in an interview for ESPN with Mauricio Pedroza, who questioned them about a possible veto of ‘Tri’, to which he replied that he has talked so many times about the issue that he is already tired and must accept that he is not with the national team at the moment.

“We have been talking about that for a long time, many months in which I believe that it is no longer up to me to speak because I do not have the moral quality to talk about the Mexican National Team, because I am out of that, right now I am a fan, I am not a player I think that both the Tata, as the managers and I, we are getting a little tired of that, the truth is simple, I am not in the national team and you have to accept it and move on, nothing happens. “

Likewise, speaking of the great moment he is going through with the LA Galaxy, the former Chivas and Manchester United player indicated that he is in full swing, enjoying his fatherhood and maturity.