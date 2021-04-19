LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández named MLS Player of the Week

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández stole the attention of the Mexican media, converting a double in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s debut in the 2021 season in Major League Soccer against him. Inter Miami.

After the conclusion of the first day in soccer in the United States, the Mexican attacker received the name of the player of the week in MLS, for his outstanding performance with the Los Angeles painting.

Forward Javier ´Chicharito ‘Hernández will try to repeat the story of matchday 1 in Major League Soccer, in the second match of the Los Angeles Galaxy facing the New York Red Bull.

Player of the Week honors ✔️ @ CH14_ opens 2021 with a bang! #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/tAHiCNFoFp – Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2021

