LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández named MLS Player of the Month

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is putting Mexico’s name on top in the current 2021 season in Major League Soccer as the Los Angeles Galaxy’s top scorer.

After receiving two appointments as player of the week at the start of the tournament, the Mexican attacker of the Los Angeles team has received the distinction as the footballer of the month of April in the MLS.

Via Twitter, the United States League reported that forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández as the player of the first month of the season accompanied with the following message.

What a way to start the season! Congratulations @ CH14_!

“What a way to start the season! Congratulations @ CH14_! #Come onGalaxy,” they wrote.

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has seven touchdowns and one assist in the first seven games this season in Major League Soccer, to position himself as the scoring leader.

@ CH14_ is the @MLSes Player of the Month

