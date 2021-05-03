LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández defends Diego Dreyfus and talks about his relationship with Sarah Kohan

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He lives his best moment since he arrived in MLS, five goals in two games and chosen as the best player of the week in the first two days.

The Mexican attacker was harshly questioned by the fans and the press for his poor performance last tournament, pointing to Diego Dreyfus, personal coach, as one of the negative factors; However, Hernández defended his friend in an interview for TUDN

“I keep working, doing the same and last week I scored two goals, now is that the good influence? Apart from being my friend, I believe a lot in what he is doing in his life, his gifts are putting them at the service of many, many people. What I see in him is that to the evil of everything he can say, he leaves every human being his responsibility ”,

Likewise, Hernández spoke about this new stage in his life, that of a father, indicating that he is enjoying it a lot and has made him grow, but stressed that this would not have been possible without Sarah Kohan.

“I also found a spectacular mother of my children. That helps me a lot. I have to say that I could not be a good father without a spectacular mother ”.