LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández could have Edin Dzeko as a partner

Despite the fact that in recent years the MLS has opted for a new transfer model, the United States league wants to continue attracting figures from the old continent, being the attacker of Roma, Edin dzeko, the one that has sounded in the last hours.

Beyond the rumors on the eve of the transfer window starting, it was the Bosnian player’s own agent, Admis Husaric, who pointed out in an interview for Sport.ba, that he has heard about the rumors that put them in the LA Galaxy; however, he did not want to reveal details.

“I have heard that he will be joining the LA Galaxy, but I cannot reveal the details because the deal is not finalized yet.”

With this statement, the rumors about his possible arrival in MLS have taken hold. Dzeko has a contract with Roma until 2022, but Italian media point out that it is not to the taste of the Portuguese coach, José Mourinho.

The arrival of Dzeko would be a great addition to the group where he plays Javier Hernandez; However, with the coach’s system, he could be their natural competitor for the lead, or the other option that changes their formation and can align both of them in the starting line-up.