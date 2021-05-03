LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández breaks his scoring streak

The LA Galaxy He suffered his first loss in the tournament against one of the lsoc andidatos to win the title. Hernández snapped his scoring streak in which he had scored five goals in his first two games.

Javier Hernandez failed to make the score against the Seattle Sounders, one of the best teams in MLS in recent years. So the Mexican did not equal Ante Razov’s record

The American forward scored six goals in his first three games in 1999, a record he will continue to hold. ‘Chicharito’ had an uncomfortable game, largely due to the good game of his rival

The fans are excited about the great moment of the Chivas youth squad, who hope that he will continue this streak next week when they face Los Angeles FC, by Carlos Vela, in another edition of the Traffic Classic.