LA Galaxy: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his emotional message after his double against Inter Miami

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández turned heads on the opening day of the 2021 season in Major League Soccer, by becoming the figure in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s triumph against Inter Miami.

After his great performance with the Los Angeles team on matchday 1 in the MLS, the Mexican attacker addressed the faithful fans of the team with an emotional message on social networks after the first victory in the contest.

Read also: Liga MX: Tuca Ferretti’s condition to renew with the UANL Tigres

“We are very happy and very happy about what happened in the game, this result is just a reminder that we are on an excellent path but we still have a long way to go. We go with the whole family, we go with everything @lagalaxy,” he wrote.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (@ ch14_)

It should be noted that forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández was named the player of the day and was placed within the ideal eleven on the opening date in the 2021 season in Major League Soccer.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Tigres congratulates Alejandro Rodríguez on his birthday and the fans surrender at his feet

⭐️ The STARS were out in Week 1 ⭐️ @ Audi #GoalsDriveProgress | https://t.co/Ln5TUhoLcY pic.twitter.com/q1YUOVGfLw – Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández MLS LA Galaxy