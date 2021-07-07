LA Galaxy host FC Dallas on matchday sixteen

07/07/2021 at 04:30 CEST

This Thursday at 04:30 in the StubHub Center the faces will be seen Galaxy and the FC Dallas in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of Major League Soccer.

The LA Galaxy reaches the sixteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Sporting kansas city in the previous match by a score of 0-2. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won seven of the 11 matches played so far and accumulate a figure of 17 goals conceded to 17 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the FC Dallas achieved a two-way tie against Vancouver Whitecaps, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the LA Galaxy. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the FC Dallas he has won two of them with 13 goals in favor and 17 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the LA Galaxy he has won four times and lost twice in six games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the FC Dallas has a balance of four defeats in four games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the LA Galaxy to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the StubHub Center, obtaining as a result 24 victories, seven defeats and seven draws in favor of the LA Galaxy. The last time they faced the Galaxy and the FC Dallas in this tournament it was in August 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 2-0 in favor of Galaxy.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the match is played, the LA Galaxy is ahead of the FC Dallas with a difference of 10 points. The LA Galaxy He arrives at the meeting with 21 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. As for the visiting team, the FC Dallas, is in eleventh position with 11 points.