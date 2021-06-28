LA Galaxy: Gareth Bale would be Chicharito Hernández’s teammate in MLS

The Welsh midfielder, Gareth Bale, who belongs to Real Madrid, is not in the plans of the Spurs team and would leave the team to return to the Merengue club, where neither does Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

For this reason, the player would leave European football to reach MLS with the LA Galaxy team, where he would play alongside Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Also read: Perla Mont shows off her curves with provocative photography in a swimsuit

According to Diario Sports, Real Madrid is looking for an accommodation for him at another club before his contract ends in 2022 and he would already be in negotiations with the LA Galaxy.

Bale, a 31-year-old midfielder, would be playing a season with the MLS team on loan, a club that could afford the player’s high salary.

The ‘Cardiff Express’ would wear his fourth shirt as a professional, after playing for Southhampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content