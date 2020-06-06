Los Angeles Galaxy, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, terminated the Serbian midfielder on Friday after his wife made a series of racist posts on their social networks.

Through a statement on its website, the Californian team confirmed that a mutual agreement was reached with Aleksandar Katai to separate their ways, just a few months after the Balkan signed with the club.

Tea Katai, a sentimental partner of the former Chicago Fire, used his Instagram account to share photos of the protests in the United States for the murder of George Floyd and wrote legends that called for violence against those people, whom he seriously insulted.

After learning of racist behavior, the LA Galaxy condemned the posts and called for their immediate removal, as the entity “strongly opposes racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to degrade those seeking racial equality.” .

For his part, the 29-year-old footballer used his social networks to publicly apologize for the behavior of his wife, who committed “an unacceptable act” and stressed “not sharing views and strongly condemning white supremacy, racism and violence against people of color. “

The social networks of the team, in which the Mexicans Javier Hernández and Jonathan dos Santos are active, were filled with comments from the Angelic fans who demanded the immediate expulsion of the Serb, who was “invited” to leave the North American country.

With the withdrawal of Katai, the LA Galaxy gave a clear message against racist acts not only in this nation, but throughout the world, and will continue to prepare for the resumption of the 25th season of the MLS, scheduled to restart in July. .

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad