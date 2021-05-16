LA Galaxy: Fans explode ‘Chicharito’ after missing the penalty vs Austin FC

Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has had a start to the 2021 season in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, but has become the protagonist of a mistake in the match against Austin FC.

In the 26th minute, the Mexican attacker prepared to collect a penalty in favor of the Angelenos, unfortunately, the goalkeeper Brad Stuver He guessed his shot and ended up saving, avoiding the fall of his frame.

With this, forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández continues to have a pending debt in being a reliable collector from the penalty spot for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the current 2021 season.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the Los Angeles fans on social networks, against the Mexican figure and that we present below, were immediate.

Normal, never been good to shoot penalties – Jaime Garcés Garrido (@GarcsGarrido) May 15, 2021