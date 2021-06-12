LA Galaxy DT Greg Vaney blows up the Mexican National Team for not calling Javier Hérnandez

The technical director of the LA Galaxy of the Major League Soccer, Greg Vaney, confessed that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández He deserves to be called to the Mexican National Team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino, after the great level shown at the start of the season.

“I think he definitely deserves to be in the discussion of the national team, but I do not speak directly with Gerardo Martino or with the Mexican Soccer Federation and I do not know if they have called him or not, but he is in shape, his fitness level is very high, “said Vanney at a press conference.

Vaney also mentioned that Chicharito has remained in good physical shape and that his experience can help the Mexican National Team.

TRI’s all-time top scorer. He has played / responded in Mexico, England, Spain, Germany and the USA. And you can say that he has converted into three World Cups, in everything he played in Europe and in each tournament with a national team. Historic career. MEXICAN LEGEND. HAPPY 33, @ CH14_! pic.twitter.com/GIT8RIlqbP – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 1, 2021

“He has a lot of experience with them and I think he definitely deserves to be in the discussion, but it is not my concern. But for sure he can help the team, he is not my place, but he has worked very well and tries to maintain his form,” he added. the LA Galaxy strategist.

