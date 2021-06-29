LA Galaxy: “Chicharito” Hernández, chosen as MLS Matchday 10 player

Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, forward for the Los Angeles Galaxy, continues to show great form so far this season and was once again chosen as Player of the Day by Major League Soccer.

Through its social networks, the MLS highlighted what “Chicharito” Hernández did against the San José Earthquakes, in a duel where he scored a double and managed to reach ten touchdowns in the season.

“Doublet. Victory in the # CaliClásico. First player to reach 10 goals in 2021. @ CH14_ from @LAGalaxy_Es is Player of the Week! “

After ten days in Major League Soccer, Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández marches as the leader in the scoring table, with ten scores, followed by Raúl Ruidiaz and Dániel Sallói.

In addition, the Galaxy are third in the Western Conference standings with 21 points, below Seattle Sounders (25) and Sporting Kansas City (23), but with fewer games than these clubs.

