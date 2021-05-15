LA Galaxy beat Austin FC 2-0

05/15/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

The Galaxy added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Austin this saturday in the StubHub Center. The LA Galaxy came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles FC. On the part of the Los Verdes team, the Austin FC he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against the Sporting Kansas City. After the result obtained, the Los Angeles team is second at the end of the match, while the Austin is ninth.

The first part of the match began facing the Los Angeles team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Lletget in the 35th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him LA Galaxy, who distanced himself on the scoreboard with a goal from Chicharito at 77 minutes, thus closing the confrontation with a final score of 2-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Galaxy gave entrance to Klještan, Cabral, Nick depuy Y Saldana for Harvey, Lletget, Alvarez Y Grandsir, Meanwhile he Austin gave the green light to Nick Lima, Networking, Sebastian berhalter, Manneh and Stanley for Jimenez, Stroud, Fagundez, Hoesen Y Kolmanic.

Thanks to this victory, Galaxy manages to ascend to 12 points and remains in qualifying position for a playoff spot for the title, while the Austin continues with six points.

Data sheetLA Galaxy:Bond, Williams, Steres, Villafaña, Araujo, Dos Santos, Harvey (Klještan, min.46), Lletget (Cabral, min.62), Grandsir (Saldana, min.71), Alvarez (Nick Depuy, min.71) and ChicharitoAustin FC:Stuver, Besler, Romaña, Kolmanic (Stanley, min.72), Pereira, Jiménez (Nick Lima, min.38), Fagundez (Sebastian Berhalter, min.59), Pochettino, Domínguez, Hoesen (Manneh, min.59) and Stroud (Networks, min. 58)Stadium:StubHub CenterGoals:Lletget (1-0, min. 35) and Chicharito (2-0, min. 77)