‘La Fortuna’: first preview of Alejandro Amenábar’s adventure series for Movistar +

Movistar has finally released the first preview of ‘La Fortuna’, the series of treasures, ships and adventures by Alejandro Amenábar. Based on the comic by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral ‘El tesoro del Cisne Negro’, on this journey we follow Álex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat who, without intending to, ends up as the leader of a very peculiar mission: recovering a Spanish underwater treasure stolen by Frank Wild, an adventurer who travels the world looting the common heritage of the depths of the sea.

Along with Álex are the civil servant Lucía and Jonas Pierce, a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate stories. ‘La Fortuna’ stars Stanley Tucci, Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, Clarke Peters and T’Nia Miller. The cast is completed by Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc. The series, which will have six 45-minute episodes, will arrive in Spain in September, to the US in winter through AMC + and to Latin America and the Caribbean, through AMC, in early 2022.

After ‘While the war lasts’, Amenábar has been behind the cameras of each and every one of the episodes of what is his first television series. Let’s remember that he is also the director of ‘Thesis’, ‘Abre los ojos’, ‘Los otros’ or ‘Mar Inside’, and this also seems to be his first approach to the more classic and less dramatic adventure genre, although according to the note of The press is also a story about discovery, “love, friendship and commitment to what one believes in”.

The Mercedes

The stories of ‘El Tesoro del Cisne Negro’ and ‘La Fortuna’ have many similarities with what actually happened with the treasure of the Spanish frigate Nuestra Señora de la Mercedes sunk in 1804 at Cape Santa María. In 2009 the remains were discovered by the American treasure hunter company Odyssey Marine Exploration and the Spanish government had to initiate a tremendous legal battle to recover the largest booty ever found at sea (they were more than 21 tons of gold and silver coins). An adventure with an air of Tintin and the series ‘Corto Maltès’.

Produces Movistar +, AMC Studios and MOD Pictures.