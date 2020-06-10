Pau Donés has passed away at the age of 53. The singer of “Jarabe de Palo” has been battling colon cancer since 2015, which, unfortunately, he has not managed to overcome. This same week he announced his return to music with the publication of a new album, “Tragas o escupes”. The new thing of the group came after Donés retired in 2019 from music. Already then he warned: “Goodbye, but see you later. I do not know when, or how, or in what way, but we will return”, wrote the singer, who surprised everyone a few days ago with the video clip of the single “That you give me “, where it appeared visibly thinner.

“What you give me is much more than what I ask for. Everything you give me is what I need now. What you give me, I don’t think I deserved, for everything you give I will always be grateful to you. So thanks for be, for your friendship and your company, “reads the lyrics of this latest work.

Donés always publicly showed his disease and asked that he be de-stigmatized: “I never went to the doctor, and he was a shit. One day, suddenly, I was very tired. So I went and I was diagnosed with colon cancer. And only forty days later, Fourteen lumps were found in my liver, “he said in an interview in 2018, in which he added:” I have cancer and I will have it for a lifetime. At some point it will return and, when it comes, we will treat it again. It is a disease. Chronicle with which I live and not with which I struggle “.

Donés’ death has caused an instant flood of reactions from his friends and colleagues in the music world. Rozalén He has said: “Eternal Pau Donés … Let the earth be light for you. Here we will always sing to you.” Ismael Serrano He shared a memory: “It was the summer of 97. I just released my first album and gave my first concerts touring all of Spain. His music played everywhere. Inevitably his songs take me to those summers when we were invincible and everything was about to be done. ” Rosana He has written an emotional message in which he states that “dying is nothing more than being away for a while”. Antonio Orozco He said, “You will never go, my friend, you will never go.” The actor Dani Rovira, in cancer treatment, wrote: “You were born in the good face of the world. Thank you for everything you gave us. What a horrifyingly sad morning. You will be one more reason for those who continue to battle.”

Singer Monica Naranjo He pointed out: “Heaven sounds better today … Have a good trip, Pau …”. The presenter Andreu Buenafuente He said goodbye to the singer with “Goodbye, Pau. Thanks for your music. I was able to know you well and respect you. I’m sad and pissed off. You’ve left too soon.” Journalist Jordi Évole, his close friend also referred to Donés: “Thank you so much. For your friendship. For your example.”

He became a pop star in his thirties, on the back of a song, “La flaca”, which for long months the radios did not want to program, and he prevailed over the seasonal “hit” syndrome, making “Jarabe de Palo” a vehicle lasting which was the extension of his personality. His was the discovery of a Latin rock with simple and witty rhymes, combining sensuality with a positive philosophy of life that later served to wrap him in his trance with the disease. But Pau Donés always warned that the cancer, which was diagnosed in August 2015, would end up winning the game.

“Jarabe de Palo” was he and the changing troop of musicians who swung around him; a brand under which the songwriter who had spent many years unsuccessfully sending scale models to record labels while working in advertising with his little brother, sought protection, Marc. Born in Barcelona on October 11, 1966, although closely linked to the town of Montanuy (in the Huesca Ribagorza), where his father came from, Loved, Pau was the dyslexic boy with unstable school performance who, at the age of 16, was shaken by tragedy when his mother took his life.

The teenager Pau was responsible for assuming family responsibilities on a daily basis, while his father went to work. Then, the studies in Economics gave way to work in advertising and the development of the musical hobby, with a couple of embryonic groups. “Jarabe de Palo” conquered the Virgin executives in a concert. Among the new songs “La flaca” stood out very soon, but the song had a hard time breaking through in the radio formulas. In the end it became a hymn.