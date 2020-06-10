The video for “La Flaca”, played by Pau Donés and Jarabe de Palo, has more than 155 million views on YouTube, but the truth is that it was almost not filmed.

It was 1997 when the director Joan Lluis Arruga was commissioned to direct an advertising campaign on a tobacco brand and that subject, launched months before, had been chosen to be part of it.

The track was included on a compilation album titled “Duca2” as part of the strategy, but his video would only be made if there was enough visual material.

“Pau was practically a stranger, I think four of us who knew Latin music knew him and he had not been very successful; they passed me that song that I loved; the idea was to do the campaign and the video clip only if there were enough images and see, We never imagined how successful that video was going to be, “recalls Arruga.

The filmmaker did his best to make the video clip come true. Seville, Ibiza and Cuba were the places selected as locations, in which Donés, who died yesterday, was never there.

“Cuba is of course because of the Latino, but because he told the anecdote of the real Flaca,” he says.

Arruga and Pau met just two days before filming the playback on the roof of the Paramount hotel in New York, a few streets from the extinct Twin Towers and on Sunday, when the area is practically deserted and made it easier for them to close streets and put extras watching the recital.

It was chosen on June 8, 1997 (just turned 23) taking as a reference the Beatles concert on a rooftop and U2 (Where the streets have no name in Los Angeles).

“And Pau was perfect even though he was a novice! We started preparing everything at 9 in the morning and the truth is that everything was very fun, as a lot of hope and Pau was very good, it seems that he is really singing,” he says.

Arruga, who has directed videos by Mecano, Miguel Bosé, Alejandro Sanz and Luz Cazals, reflects on Donés’ latest video, “That which you give me”, released two weeks ago.

“It is also on a roof, I think it was a way of closing a circle,” he says.

“Whenever we saw each other there were good vibes, in the end this video united us forever,” he says.

