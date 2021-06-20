La Financière de l’Echiquier launches the Echiquier Space fund

At a time when space economy 2.0 and the New Space provide unprecedented opportunities, both favored by the transition from the market to the private sector.

La Financière de l’Echiquier (LFDE) announces the launch in Spain of Echiquier Space, the first fund of a European management company that selects companies that carry out their activities in space; that operate between Earth and space, or that work on the ground in favor of the development of the space ecosystem, as well as companies with universal technologies that promote the rise of this new conquest of space.

Since it encompasses a long-term, highly strategic and cross-cutting theme, Echiquier Space will be able to invest, without sectoral or geographical limitations, in large sectors of the world economy that contain unprecedented potential. Not surprisingly, the space market is currently valued at $ 400 billion and could reach $ 2.7 trillion by 2045.

True to its commitment to benefit the responsible investment, LFDE will emphasize favoring companies that, thanks to their products or services, contribute to a sustainable space industry. To do this, we have developed a specific ESG Code for space challenges, based primarily on the following principles:

Dispute management

An ESG analysis of all the values ​​to assess the commitment of companies and the resources allocated to these challenges: climate impact, management of product and waste life cycles, corporate governance issues (counterpowers, diversity, etc.)

Support companies with shared progress vectors

Calculate the carbon footprint of the fund and maintain a structural footprint lower than that of its index, a criterion that is met today according to the first LFDE simulations.

The fund focuses on 4 themes of its own:

From space: activities carried out in space, satellites, satellite constellations and other space assets, to optimize, for example, the management of air, road and maritime transport or the management of resources; for Earth observation and remote sensing to combat pollution or climate change; for industrial manufacturing in orbit; or to improve technologies on Earth.

Between Earth and space: shipments to space and return to Earth, as well as communication solutions between both spheres.

From the earth: activities on Earth that include, for example, the manufacturing of satellites, robotization and automation processes, the operational management of spaceports, as well as companies that support the development of the space ecosystem – financing, insurance, logistics – or that benefit from data platforms and spatial capabilities thanks to optimized connectivity or precision geopositioning.

Cross-cutting technologies: spatial development activities, from connectivity to semiconductors, through 3D printers.

The fund’s portfolio will focus on some 30 stocks with a market capitalization of more than € 1 billion.

This launch is part of the strategy of development of the LFDE offer, which is fundamentally reflected in the growth of its thematic range, whose managed assets are currently around 2,300 million euros.

The Echiquier Space fund is managed by the international thematic team, made up of 4 people and led by Rolando Grandi, Certified Financial Analyst (CFA).

On the occasion of the launch, Bettina Ducat, Managing Director of LFDE, stated:

“We are very proud that La Financière de l’Echiquier is the first European fund manager to launch a fund dedicated to space, the last investment frontier. This launch is the result of the innovation capacity and pioneering spirit that LFDE has maintained for 30 years. In addition, it reinforces LFDE’s strategy: a strategy for international growth and development of our range, especially of a thematic nature. The entire thematic team has my full confidence to put this new fund into orbit.

Olivier de Berranger, Managing Director and Director of Asset Management at LFDE, noted the following:

“Echiquier Space illustrates LFDE’s prowess in identifying major structural trends, those that will provide growth potential over the next few years. Investing in the innovative economy of space offers for the future, and indeed is already offering great opportunities today. This theme will also contribute to improving living conditions on Earth. Currently, of the 50 indicators identified by the UN for monitoring climate change, 26 come from satellite images. The space and the uses that derive from it are essential to measure climate change and be able to act from today.

Rolando Grandi, CFA, Manager of Echiquier Space, added:

‘The space ecosystem is flourishing. We can fully benefit from this revolution without neglecting environmental, social and corporate governance issues at any time. Many space technologies contribute to the preservation and enhancement of all ecosystems, from space debris management to observing the impact of human activity on our planet or reducing the digital divide. Our intention is to prioritize them in our selection. We are very excited to be able to share this unprecedented adventure with our clients! “