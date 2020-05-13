Mexico City,- The Esmeraldas del León beat the Pumas of the National University 3-1 in their commitment to Day 10 of the e-LIGA MX.

Nicolás Sosa, on behalf of Fiera, went ahead on the board in the 38th minute, with a cross shot by Joel Campbell. For his part, Luis Quintana, assumed command of the university students to close the gap before the break with the score of the Paraguayan Carlos González.

Nico Sosa asserted his status as one of the favorites of the virtual competition and overtook those from Bajío again with a maximum penalty of 78 minutes. Ángel Mena stopped from the eleven steps and put it in the left corner.

Sosa surprised again before the end; the Uruguayan entered the area and with himself sentenced things to add another victory in the virtual tournament.

León won 3-1 and reached 26 points in the leadership of the tournament, while the capitals stayed with 12 units in the eleventh step.

León’s next engagement will be visiting America, while the Pumas will host the Xolos of Tijuana.

