La Festa de l’Esport Català, a gala of stars

05/18/2021

On at 22:23 CEST

After a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic that undoubtedly harmed Catalan sport greatly, the Unió de Federacions Esportives Catalanes (UFEC) and Diario SPORT together with the Generalitat de Catalunya resumed their pulse, took oxygen and did not hesitate on organize again the Festa de l’Esport Català, which this year celebrates its 24th edition in the middle of the Olympic year.

In a new setting such as the elegant and magnificent AXA Auditorium, the great gala of Catalan sports could be held again in what is the best sign that it is returning, although little by little, to normality and in this way the athletes they begin to see the light again with the return of the competitions.

How could it be otherwise, the pandemic marked the atmosphere of the Festa where everyone present complied with the health security protocols, performing an antigen test before entering the venue, wearing masks and the distances determined by the protocol, but this did not prevent the great gala of Catalan sport from shining with its own light and that the Athletes, clubs and award-winning entities will value this award even more if possible for coming from such a dark year.

Records and effort

The great stars of the night were Toni Bou and Aina Cid, although the trial rider was virtually so since he is recovering at home from his passage through the operating room on May 5 to repair his fractured fibula. Undoubtedly, the award will help make the convalescence of Piera’s driver more bearable, winner of 28 world champion titles, a record that well deserves the award for the best Catalan athlete of 2020.

Yes, Aina Cid attended the appointment, Amposta’s T-shirt who did not want to miss the appointment to collect an award for the hard work she has done during these years to achieve one success after another, including a world bronze (2018) and a gold, a silver and a bronze in the Europeans of 2019, 2020, 2021 respectively. The Tokyo Olympics is where he hopes to ‘touch the sky’ with Virginia Díaz in the modality of two without a helmsman.

Toni and Aina, two true stars, dominators of their respective disciplines and for whom this award will undoubtedly be a new impetus to continue fulfilling their dreams, each year more ambitious if possible.

Sáez, Esteva and Figueras, masters of ceremonies

The Festa was chaired by the director of SPORT, Albert Sáez, the president of the UFEC. Gerard Esteva, and many other authorities, including the Regional Minister to the Presidency of the Generlitat de Catalunya, Meritxell Budó, the honorable vice-president of the Parliament, Anna Caula, as well as Gerard figueras, General Secretary of Sport and Physical Activity of the Generalitat; Alexander White, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Jaume Collboni, first deputy mayor of the Barcelona City Council, among others.

The representatives of the Gala sponsors, such as Estrella Damm, Loteríes de Catalunya and AON-Unifedesport, as well as collaborators Coca-Cola, Munich, Mutuacat, Ajuntament de Barcelona and Televisió de Catalunya, also accompanied the cast of award-winning athletes.

Without all of them, both sponsors and collaborators, the Festa de l’Esport Català would not have been successful that has been accumulating for so many years and recognition by the entire world of sport.

One more year, the host of the Festa was the TV3 journalist Bernat Soler who gave a good rhythm to the event despite the fact that due to the COVID restrictions they forced it to be a gala very different from the other editions.

The other winners

The female Barça, of ten The list of winners was completed by the female Barça, recently champion of the Champions League, the first in history for the team, which was represented by its president, Joan Laporta, and another of the legendary Barça players, Victor Tomàs, a handball player retired last year due to a heart condition, who received the Legendary Athlete award.

Also the water polo coach David Martin, current Spanish coach who has won silver medals in the 2019 World Cup and the 2018 and 2020 Europeans or posthumously at Josep Lluís Vilaseca, a benchmark of Catalan sport.