La Fea más Bella, the most successful remake of television in 2006 | Instagram

« The most beautiful ugly« without a doubt became a benchmark of success for the San Ángel television station in the year 2006 causing a stir.

The remake of « I am Betty the Ugly one« produced by Rosy Ocampo reached 300 chapters and deals with the story of a young woman with a bright mind but » not very attractive looking « who provokes teasing of many people and particularly when he enters a fashion company to work.

The story of Leticia Padilla Ortiz, moved and amused the Mexican audience who through a great cast managed to conquer the public in the daily broadcast.

The girl, Leticia Padilla or « Lety » (Angélica Vale) as they call her, she has everything to succeed, a resume Brilliant as an economist and computer scientist, knowledge of several languages ​​and a very brave and enterprising spirit.

However, the first obstacle to get where he sets out is his faithsico since this keeps it very far from its beauty standards.

Her parents, of humble origin, Erasmo (José José) and Julieta (Angélica María) do not pressure her but she wants to take money home and for this reason she even offers herself for a secretarial position in the audiovisual production company since she has been hindered so much that the doors are opened to him.

It was the fashion company founded by Humberto Mendiola (Carlos Bracho) and Julio Villarroel, who decided to give an opportunity to LeticiaHumberto had remained in charge of the business after his friend and collaborator retired and later suffered a road accident.

He also looked after his heirs Ariel (Raúl Magaña), Marcia (Elizabeth Alvarez) and Ana Leticia (Patricia Christmas), whom she raised with her own son Fernando, the same one who has been chosen to replace his father thanks to the vote of Marcia, who becomes Fernando’s fiancée, which causes friction with his brother, Ariel.

However, the qualities of Leticia they are surprising more and more Fernando And although her appearance displeases Marcia, in addition to the fact that she plans that her friend occupy the position as her fiancé’s secretary to control her romances.

To avoid confrontations, both are hired but without imagining it, Leticia becomes someone essential to Fernando and even his accomplice, in addition to falling head over heels in love with his boss.

Leticia’s love for Mr.Fernando leads her to fall into a trap that she later discovers, feeling used, « Lety » he moves away from the company and everything and tries to start a new life in another place, while Don Fernando faces the consequences of his actions and realizes that his feelings towards Leticia they were real.

So he will have to go through various obstacles and before the threatening loss of his capital and that of his family, he is desperate to find Leticia and try to explain everything, however, to Leticia He is no longer the man she always dreamed of.