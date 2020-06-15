La Fea más Bella and the grand finale that Leticia Padilla and Don Fernando could save | Instagram

The long-awaited end of « The most beautiful ugly« he gave the long-suffering love story of Leticia Padilla and Mr.Fernando the culmination that everyone expected and scored a hit for Televisa in terms of competition after being a great success.

« The most beautiful ugly« A Mexican adaptation of one of the most famous Colombian soap operas, » Betty La Fea « set audience records in Mexico and managed to cause great surprise to the public after a three-hour marathon broadcast.

Leticia Padilla, played by Angelica Vale finally he enjoyed his happiness with the love of his life, Don Fernando (Jaime Camil) who staged a beautiful wedding to continue in the public imagination with his beautiful love story.

It may interest you Angélica Vale has been banned from Televisa after criticism and statements

The one who was seen as « ungraceful » Leticia Padilla Ortiz, she shed the image far enough from the beginning of her character to look like a beautiful bride.

It is worth mentioning that Leticia he had fled outside of Mexico to forget the betrayal he had discovered on the part of Mr.Fernando and his accomplice.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

On that trip, Leticia A faithful ally was found, Carolina Angeles who becomes a very close friend and helps her improve in all aspects until helping her achieve a renewed image that makes her feel empowered.

On the other hand, in this story there were characters that ended with a broken heart, such as the handsome Aldo Domenzaín (Juan Soler) who to the surprise of the public was as the saving angel for Leticia and Mr.FernandoWho finally steps aside so they are both happy

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Under the production of Rosy Ocampo who ended up exhausted at the end of the story and instead of taking a short break, she immediately went to work on her next story which was challenged to overcome the success of « The ugly« they noted.

Despite all the obstacles Leticia he had on the part of his enemies in the plot, the story of her and Mr.Fernando He succeeded and together they would save the company that Fernando inherited from his parents.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Characters

The story, starring Angélica Vale and Jaime Camil with antagonistic appearances such as Elizabeth Álvarez, Patricia Navidad, Sergio Mayer and Raúl Magaña, as well as special performances by Angélica María, José José and Juan Soler.

You can also read Angélica Vale reappears with a video parody of Paulina Rubio and Thalía reacts

And for the great success that he achieved, was considered one of the most successful telenovelas in the 2006 thanks to its audience rating.