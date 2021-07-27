La Europea, the first Spanish 5G university | News | Operators

Vodafone has powered up a 5G node in the Villaviciosa de Odón campus, of the European University, as part of a new data network and SD-WAN that it has developed especially for the institution and that guarantees the optimal performance of the applications that require quality connections.

With this deployment, the European University becomes the first university in Spain to offer a commercial 5G network to students and the entire university community, allowing them to surf the Internet with download speeds of up to 1Gbps, low latencies and with the possibility that thousands of devices can connect simultaneously to the same network, without affecting the browsing speed.

Through this project, the educational center will implement, with the operator, technological improvements on its campus, such as the development of new immersive experiences augmented reality, virtual or mixed reality, artificial intelligence or video mapping, among others. In addition, the initiative will implement new services for the entire university community that improve connectivity and optimize processes in a campus that is well known for its innovative nature, not only in terms of technology thanks to its laboratories and facilities, but also at the level of sustainability and which was the first to receive the ISO 14.001 certification, recently revalidated, which shows its commitment to the environment.

Villaviciosa de Odón Campus of the European University (Madrid).

Secondly, communications will be unified thanks to One Net, the Vodafone Business virtual switchboard that manages calls efficiently with a cloud-based communications platform and that does not require physical infrastructure. In addition, ticketing tools will be implemented to improve the experience throughout the campus thanks to the resolution and automation of incidents, providing the best service to the student and the entire university community, whatever the channel through which the request is managed. Finally, cybersecurity solutions will be developed that identify and detect threats, protecting the system against them and keeping relevant data and information safe.

“Becoming the first Spanish 5G University is another step in our commitment to innovation and technology in a field, the university, in which we must promote projects and initiatives that allow us to respond at all times to the demands of our students. We want to continue reinforcing their academic experience with differential training, based on different pillars such as our prestigious faculty, new educational methodologies or the latest technology, among others, that contribute to offering our students quality training connected with the business world ”, it states Otillia de la Fuente, general director of the European University.

For its part, Jesús Lombardero, territorial director of Vodafone in Madrid, declares: “We are very proud that the European University has chosen Vodafone as a partner for the deployment of this technology on its main campus. This project will demonstrate the potential of the 5G network to develop a new educational model and advance in this area, offering students, teachers and institutions a wide range of possibilities to teach or receive training in a totally different way than the one we are currently experiencing. accustomed ”.