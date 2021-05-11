“La Dinamita” Cruz received his WBA girdle with joy and pride

Photo: Supplied

By Marcelino Castillo

The Mexican warrior, Erika ‘Dinamita’ Cruz received her belt that accredits her as a featherweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

‘Dynamite’ Cruz won this crown by defeating Canadian Jelena Mrdjenovich by technical decision in 7 rounds on March 22, in a match held at West Point, New York.

After the reception, Cruz expressed the following: “I feel very grateful to all the people who have supported me. I want to thank the president of the WBA, Gilberto Mendoza; Thank you very much and may the success continue ”.

After her coronation, Erika Cruz joins the list of great Mexican champions such as Mariana Juárez, Ibeth Zamora, Anabel Ortiz, Jackie Nava, Zulina Muñoz, Ana Maria Torres, among others.